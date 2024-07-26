MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee man, who was charged in the death of 5-year-old Prince McCree, was sentenced to life in prison without the chance for extended supervision on Friday, July 26.

David Pietura, 27, is one oftwo people chargedin the child's death. Prince was beaten to death and left in a dumpster near 55th and Vliet last October, according to investigators.

Prince's family filled the courtroom for the sentencing on Friday. His parents were emotional as the prosecution walked the court through the timeline and graphic details surrounding the 5-year-old's death.

Pietura pleaded guilty to his role in the killing.

The victim's family shared how they and Prince trusted Pietura to the point Prince would call him his best friend.

David Pietura gets life in prison for death of 5-year-old Prince McCree

"He was always nice to my baby. My baby loved him. To know all this happened. I don’t know how he could sit here and say he loved my son, no he didn’t," Prince's mother Jordan Barger said Friday.

Pietura spoke briefly saying that he feels he deserves the maximum sentence.

The other person charged in this case is 16-year-old Erik Mendoza. He is being held on a $500,000 cash bond.

