Man accused of beating 5-year-old to death in October pleads guilty

One of the two people accused of killing a young boy on Milwaukee's west side entered a guilty plea today.

Prosecutors say 27-year-old David Pietura and 16-year-old Erik Mendoza beat 5-year-old Prince McCree to death in October. Investigators say the pair then discarded the boy's body in a dumpster, which was found the next day.

Mendoza is being charged as an adult in this case. He was 16 at the time of the crime and, in Wisconsin, any person over the age of 10 who commits serious enough crimes is charged as an adult.

With Pietura entering a guilty plea on Monday, he'll next head to sentencing. That's scheduled for July 26th.

Pietura could face life in prison.

