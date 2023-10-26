Body of missing Milwaukee child found in dumpster, police say

MILWAUKEE — The body of a young child was found in a dumpster in Milwaukee Thursday morning, according to police.

5-year-old Prince McCree was first reported missing by police on Wednesday.

Officers began a search for the child Wednesday evening, and found McCree's body in the dumpster near W. Vliet St. and 55th St. just before 9 a.m. Thursday.

Milwaukee Police

The child's family confirmed to TMJ4 News that McCree's body was found in the dumpster. Milwaukee police said in an update they are investigating McCree's death as a homicide.

The family has started a GoFundMe.

TMJ4 learned that the Milwaukee Police Department requested an Amber Alert be issued for McCree, however, they did not meet the DOJ Standards. TMJ4 requested a response from the DOJ on why they did not issue an Amber Alert for McCree.

Onlookers passing by the police investigation shared their thoughts about the tragic news.

"It's very sad, disturbing to the community. I'm heartbroken. I have nieces, nephews and cousins out here that live in Milwaukee. I'm very concerned about their safety," said Felicia Weatherall.

Dialo Fuller, who was waiting nearby for a bus, said he understands the pain, having lost two infants of his own.

"Honestly, it hurts. I deal with it everyday, the pain. Just, I try to keep movin'. Keep going. As far as just trying to better my life. Better myself," said Fuller. "It hurts just even seeing what's going on over here. It's bad. Five years old. That's too, that's too tough. That's tough."

TMJ4 Scene of the incident on Thursday, Oct. 26.

Police say the cause of death is under investigation, but foul play is suspected. Two persons of interest, a 27-year-old male and a 15-year-old male, were arrested.

The situation is "fluid and ongoing," police say.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip