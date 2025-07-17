Community shows strong support for police at District 2 meeting following officer's death

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police Department's District 2 held its monthly crime and safety meeting Wednesday night with a full house of community members showing support following Officer Kendall Corder's death.

The meeting took on special significance just days after the funeral for Officer Corder, who along with his partner Christopher McCray, was shot while responding to a call.

"As a community, you guys are an incredible part of what keeps us going," Captain Erin Mejia told the packed room.

Captain Mejia expressed how the community's response has helped the district cope with their loss.

"During a time of such grief and darkness, when the community steps up the way that you guys have, it makes our grieving process just a little bit smoother if that makes sense," Mejia said.

Officer John Parlier, who has been assigned as the family liaison with Corder's family, shared his gratitude for the community's outpouring of support.

"We greatly appreciate all the support that's come our way. The thoughts, the prayers, the cards, the financial donations, the food, all the food," Parlier said.

Parlier described his role working with Corder's family as a profound responsibility.

"When you're doing something that you want to do in your heart, it doesn't feel like work. Despite how difficult it might be. And that's what this has been. It's been a privilege and an honor," Parlier said.

South side resident Don Rambadt attended the meeting specifically to show his support for the officers.

"Right now, there can't be too much," Rambadt said.

Rambadt noted he has seen improvements in neighborhood crime rates, crediting the positive relationship between residents and law enforcement.

"We credit that to the officers and our relationship with them," Rambadt said.

As the meeting highlighted some improving crime statistics in the district, officers emphasized the vital role community involvement plays in their work.

"The community is what gives us our power," Parlier said.

