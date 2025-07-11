Owner of Milwaukee officer Kendall Corder's favorite restaurant pays respects ahead of funeral

Milwaukee police Officer Kendall Corder, who was killed in the line of duty, will be laid to rest Friday, July 11.

Corder, 32, died June 29 after he was shot during what authorities described as an ambush shooting. His partner, 29-year-old Christopher McCray, was injured and later released from Froedtert Hospital.

Friday morning, Officer Corder’s body was moved by procession to Elmbrook Church, with fellow officers in squad cars and on motorcycles. His casket was then moved into the church, draped with an American flag.

The first procession went past Corders’ favorite restaurant, BaoBao Cuisine, on its way to the church, where the owner and employees of the restaurant gathered outside to pay their respects.

“Today’s the last time we can all say goodbye to him, so that’s why we wanted to stand here and say goodbye to him,” said Tee Nguyen, the owner of BaoBao Cuisine.

Following the news of Corder’s death, the restaurant set up a memorial outside the Milwaukee Police Department’s District 2 station, featuring Corder’s go-to dish with a piece of paper next to the meal, calling it “The Corder Order.”

Visitation for Corder will be held at Elmbrook Church in Brookfield on Friday, July 11, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., with funeral services to follow starting at 2:30 p.m.

