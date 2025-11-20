Community Joy Day brings Thanksgiving relief to Milwaukee families struggling with rising food costs

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee mother of 10 says the free Thanksgiving groceries she received at Community Joy Day would have cost her more than $900 at the store.

Felicia Fitch was among dozens of families who lined up at the Jewish Community Pantry on Center Street for the annual event, which provides complete Thanksgiving meals including turkeys, produce and desserts.

"It would have cost about, I'd say, about $900 or more. I know because I shop at Sam's Club sometimes, and when I get done, my grocery bills are over $1000. So I can appreciate that," Fitch said.

The North Side resident cares for a large blended family and says events like Community Joy Day provide crucial support during financially challenging times.

"It's very helpful. It's a godsend," Fitch said.

Community Joy Day represents a partnership between the Jewish Community Pantry, Hunger Task Force, Feeding America, Trader Joe's and local neighborhood groups working to ease holiday financial burdens for families.

Mark Shapiro, JCC President and CEO, emphasized the dignity with which guests are treated at the pantry.

"People who come here are our guests. They are our neighbors. Somebody's having to make a tough choice about which kid to feed or what am I going to eat," Shapiro said.

Organizers report increasing demand as food prices continue rising, stretching pantry shelves thin. The event also featured free health screenings provided by Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin.

"We want to make sure people are living long and healthy, so it's important to get those screenings done so you can see where you are and then get the further help that you need," said Jasmine Johnikin, a community outreach nurse.

Heidi, a pantry organizer, praised the volunteer effort that makes the program possible.

"Our volunteers are incomparable. They are loyal, diligent, and so hardworking… we couldn't do this work without them," Heidi said.

For Fitch, the experience goes beyond receiving food assistance. She values being treated with respect and dignity.

"Everybody needs help. No matter where you are, where you come from, you can't look at skin color, you can't look at race, you can't look at any of that. You just have to look at people as people," Fitch said.

The program aims to ensure families feel supported beyond the holiday season.

"Folks are struggling, you know, all around the board. So these places, they're like fillers… it's a blessing to have them," Fitch said.

The Jewish Community Pantry plans to hold another Community Joy Day event in December. The organization continues seeking volunteers and donations to support Milwaukee families in need.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

