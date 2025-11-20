Jewish Community Pantry to distribute Thanksgiving meal kits Thursday

MILWAUKEE — The Jewish Community Pantry will host "Community Joy Day" from 9 a.m. to noon Thursday, distributing full Thanksgiving meal kits to families in need on Milwaukee’s north side.

Hundreds of guests are expected at the pantry’s site at 2900 W. Center St., where families will receive turkeys, fresh produce, herbs, spices, dairy products, desserts, baby supplies and personal care items — everything needed for a complete holiday meal.

The event will also include on-site community partners: Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin offering health screenings; Metcalfe Park Community Bridges connecting residents with local initiatives; and additional support from Feeding America, Hunger Task Force and Trader Joe’s.

DJ4000 will provide music to enhance the celebratory atmosphere.

The Jewish Community Pantry — part of the Harry & Rose Samson Family Jewish Community Center — has served Milwaukee since 1976.

