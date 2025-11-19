Gee's Clippers to give away 500 Thanksgiving meals this Saturday in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — A beloved Milwaukee barbershop is expanding its annual Thanksgiving tradition, preparing to distribute 500 free meals to families in need this Saturday.

Gaulien "Gee" Smith, owner of Gee's Clippers, announced the community giveaway will take place at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, at his shop located at 2200 N. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

The event marks the 25th year of the barbershop's Thanksgiving meal distribution, though this year's total represents a significant increase from the typical 300 to 350 meals.

"The need has definitely been there," Smith said.

The expansion was made possible through partnerships with Darvin Ham, associate head coach of the Milwaukee Bucks, and his wife, Deneitra's organization, Helping All Mankind. Additional support comes from the Urban League of Greater Milwaukee, Feeding America, and Smith's own nonprofit, Gee's MKE Foundation.

Smith said community members have been asking about the turkey drive before it was even announced, prompting him to seek additional support from partners.

"You wouldn't believe how many people, before we even start announcing the turkey drive, we have families, 'hey, Gee, are you guys doing a turkey drive this year?'" Smith said.

The giveaway will include both turkeys and ham — a new addition requested by Ham himself. Two pallets of bottled water will also be distributed.

"We gave turkeys for 25 years, but never ham. Darvin's ham. We will be giving away Darvin's ham," Smith said.

The event will be held outdoors to accommodate the large crowd, with families able to drive up without entering the barbershop.

Ham plans to attend after the Bucks' Saturday morning shootaround, before the team's evening game.

Smith views his barbershop as a community hub and believes local businesses should serve as the heartbeat of their neighborhoods.

"I'm blessed to be a blessing. We are blessed to be a blessing, and that's what you see at Gee's Clippers and our willingness to help," Smith said.

The meal distribution operates on a first-come, first-served basis.

