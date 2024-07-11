Community gathers for funeral of D'Vontaye Mitchell

The community is gathering for the funeral of D'Vontaye Mitchell at Holy Redeemer Institutional Church of God in Christ in Milwaukee.

Mitchell died outside the Milwaukee Hyatt Regency hotel on June 30th. The Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office is investigating the incident as a homicide.

At the service, TMJ4's Jenna Rae saw Mayor Cavalier Johnson shaking hands with civil rights attorney Ben Crump. Mitchell's brother and family also spoke at the funeral, remembering the loved one they lost.

"He was my best friend," said Deasia Harmon, Mitchell's wife. "He protected me. He fought for me. He fought with me. My heart is so heavy."

Thursday morning's service follows the termination of several hospitality employees who were working at the time of Mitchell's death.

Mitchell reportedly caused a disturbance inside the hotel, was pinned down by security guards and was unresponsive by the time police arrived.

Aimbridge Hospitality announced that termination. It's a third party organization that oversees management of hotel employees.

Crump released a statement Thursday morning in response to that news. He says, in part, "the decision to fire the Hyatt security personnel highlights just how unjustified D'Vontaye's death truly was."

Jenna Rae is attending today's services and will have updates on air and on line.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip