Community gathers for funeral of D'Vontaye Mitchell

Mitchell died outside the Hyatt Regency hotel in Milwaukee on June 30th
Posted at 12:11 PM, Jul 11, 2024

The community is gathering for the funeral of D'Vontaye Mitchell at Holy Redeemer Institutional Church of God in Christ in Milwaukee.

Mitchell died outside the Milwaukee Hyatt Regency hotel on June 30th. The Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office is investigating the incident as a homicide.

At the service, TMJ4's Jenna Rae saw Mayor Cavalier Johnson shaking hands with civil rights attorney Ben Crump. Mitchell's brother and family also spoke at the funeral, remembering the loved one they lost.

"He was my best friend," said Deasia Harmon, Mitchell's wife. "He protected me. He fought for me. He fought with me. My heart is so heavy."

Thursday morning's service follows the termination of several hospitality employees who were working at the time of Mitchell's death.

Mitchell reportedly caused a disturbance inside the hotel, was pinned down by security guards and was unresponsive by the time police arrived.

Aimbridge Hospitality announced that termination. It's a third party organization that oversees management of hotel employees.

Crump released a statement Thursday morning in response to that news. He says, in part, "the decision to fire the Hyatt security personnel highlights just how unjustified D'Vontaye's death truly was."

Jenna Rae is attending today's services and will have updates on air and on line.

