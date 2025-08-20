Community events help Milwaukee families save on back-to-school costs

MILWAUKEE — Back-to-school costs add up fast for Milwaukee families, but community events are helping ease the financial burden as students prepare to return to classrooms.

At Gee's Clippers, chairs were full and tables stacked high with supplies as families took advantage of free haircuts and school essentials.

"It gives less of a burden. Haircuts are really expensive nowadays, along with school supplies, all the tariffs happening, so being able to come to events like this gives us one less thing to stress about with school starting again," Brooke Paynes said.

TMJ4 Brooke Paynes

According to the National Education Association, parents spend an average of $570 to $586 per child on back-to-school costs—a heavy lift for many households. But families say the confidence fresh supplies give kids as they head into a new school year is priceless.

"A couple our family members had flood disasters, me, the community and the kids went to help out, and now it's a full circle give back so they're giving back to the kids," Blake Campbell said.

TMJ4 Blake Campbell

Behind the scenes, volunteers made sure every child left with what they needed. For families, it's more than just a giveaway. It's peace of mind heading into the school year.

TMJ4 Barbers at Gees Clippers Offer Free Haircuts

"It's important to give back to the families, we know this is an underserved population, we just wanna make sure children have when they start school so they can be ready and ready to learn," Iran Jennings, a volunteer, said.

TMJ4 Iran Jennings, a volunteer,

Gee's Clippers isn't alone. More community groups across Milwaukee are stepping up with free school supplies, health checks, and even clothing drives.

TMJ4 Gees Clippers Offered Free school supplies to families

HERE ARE MORE SCHOOL GIVEAWAYS ACROSS THE CITY OF MILWAUKEE

"If you're in need just come and get what you need," Paynes said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip