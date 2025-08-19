Several giveaways planned for Milwaukee students heading back to school

MILWAUKEE — Several Milwaukee businesses and organizations are planning giveaways and events to help students and teachers get ready to head back to school.

Events include:

Back to Life, Back to Love Celebration from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 22 at 720 N. 29th Street in Milwaukee.

Back to School Rally from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 23 at Mount Zion Baptist Church, 2207 N. 2nd Street in Milwaukee.

4th annual Planned Parenthood Back 2 School Bash from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 24 at 5370 W. Fond du Lac Ave in Milwaukee.

Back to School Bookbag Giveaway from noon to 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 24 at 9226 Burleigh Street in Milwaukee

2nd Aldermanic District's 3rd Annual Back to School Festival from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 24 at the Indigenous Peoples' Park, 7301 W. Courtland Ave.

Feed the Teachers Summer Block Party from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday Aug. 24 at 66th North and Meineke.

Your Move MKE Presents Hip Hoppin Back to School from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 24 at 11 W Historic Mitchel Street in Milwaukee

Milwaukee Parks Foundation Back to School Bash from 3 to 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 25 at Kosciuszko Park Playground, 2201 S. 7th Street in Milwaukee.

Back to School Bash at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 30 at Lincoln Park, 1301 W. Hampton.

Back to School Community Giveback on Sunday, Aug. 31 at Garden Home Park

Back to School Community Giveback from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 31 at 2261 S. 67th Street in West Allis.

