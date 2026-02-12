Cargill layoffs prompt Milwaukee workforce organizations to mobilize support for 221 workers

Hundreds of Cargill employees in Milwaukee County will soon lose their jobs, but workforce leaders say help is already being mobilized to support displaced workers.

The Cargill Milwaukee plant will wind down production in April and close in May, affecting 221 workers. However, local organizations are working together to ensure these employees don't fall through the cracks during this transition.

In a statement from Cargill regarding the shutdown, they say:

"Cargill has made the difficult decision to close its Milwaukee ground beef facility to better align our portfolio with current customer demand and prioritize investments where they are needed most for the future. We recognize the impact this decision has on our 221 employees, and our focus is on supporting them with respect, care and assistance as they navigate this transition. Moving forward, we will shift ground beef production volume to our other North American beef processing facilities, including the nearby Butler, Wisconsin plant, to continue reliably serving our customers."

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson said his “first thoughts are with the displaced workers,” adding that the city has been in contact with Employ Milwaukee to assist those now searching for new jobs.

Johnson noted that the Menomonee Valley was once a hub for meatpacking, employing thousands of workers, and said Cargill’s departure “marks the end of an era” for that historic industrial corridor.

Jobs Work MKE has partnered with Employ Milwaukee to provide immediate support for the displaced workers. The organization offers a comprehensive approach to help workers pivot quickly into new career opportunities.

"Jobs Work MKE is a space for them to come and get some support in the sense of finding and moving their career forward," said Michael Adams, president of Jobs Work MKE.

Adams emphasized that no worker has to face this challenge alone.

"You're not alone. No one's alone in this," Adams said.

The organization offers a structured pathway for displaced workers. Employees can apply online at www.jobsworkmke.org, attend an orientation, and enroll in a free two-week workshop designed to connect them directly with employers.

"Two-week career readiness workshop… Monday through Friday, 9:30 in the morning to 1:30 in the afternoon. Again, that's free," Adams said.

The timing of the support program coincides with success stories. Nearly a dozen residents recently graduated from the program, now career-ready and prepared to step into new opportunities.

Adams offered encouragement to workers facing uncertainty about their future.

"Don't focus too much on what happened. Focus on how you're going to overcome what happened to you," Adams said.

While the plant closure represents a significant challenge for affected families, the coordinated response from workforce development organizations demonstrates the community's commitment to helping workers transition to new employment opportunities.

