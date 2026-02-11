Cargill to close Milwaukee protein processing facility, eliminating 221 jobs

MILWAUKEE — Cargill on Tuesday announced plans to close its Milwaukee protein processing facility, eliminating 221 positions.

In a letter to the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development, Cargill said it expects to begin winding down operations soon, with production stopping around April 17. The plant will be fully closed by May 31.

Layoffs will occur in phases, with the first round scheduled for April 11. Cargill said employees will receive at least 60 days' notice or pay, and severance packages will be offered.

