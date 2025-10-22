MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Bucks fans stopped by the team's pro shop on the eve of the season opener, stocking up on the latest gear while discussing the future of their superstar player Giannis Antetokounmpo.

READ ALSO | Bucks ready for season opener with new additions, arena upgrades

Jake Deprui and Belinda Hernandez were among the fans browsing through merchandise for the 2026 season at the pro shop.

"The city is on fire and Giannis ignites it," Deprui said.

"Bucks Championship 2026," he added while looking at team apparel.

TMJ4 Jake Duprui and Belinda Hernandez

Just like Wisconsin's other professional teams, the Bucks have a unique ability to unite the community.

"Bucks fans are amazing. Just brings the community together, and I'm excited," Hernandez said.

Watch: Bucks fans gear up for new season night before tip-off

Bucks fans gear up for new season night before tip-off

The team's signature "Good Land Green" color is making its way back into fans' wardrobes as the NBA season gets underway.

"I like to wear it during the season, represent them, ya know," another Bucks fan, Mr. Wilson, said.

TMJ4 Mr. Wilson

With the new season beginning, speculation about Antetokounmpo's future with the franchise has become a hot topic among supporters. Some fans expressed uncertainty about whether this could be the Greek Freak's final season in Milwaukee.

"I think this is his last one," Wilson said.

However, other fans remain optimistic about keeping their star player in Milwaukee long-term.

"Giannis is the goat. Giannis is gonna stay in Milwaukee; he loves the city. The city loves Giannis," Deprui said.

Graham Wick acknowledged the uncertainty surrounding the situation but maintained his excitement for the upcoming season.

"I'm not entirely sure. Either way, I'm excited to see him play," Wick said.

TMJ4 Pete Schuler and Graham Wick

Pete Schuler emphasized Antetokounmpo's importance to the team's championship aspirations.

"I think as long as Giannis is a part of the team, he's kinda the glue of that team. So, anybody that he has around him, he makes them a lot better. So I just think that's why they have a good chance always to go back to the championship," Schuler said.

The Bucks returned to action Wednesday night as fans eagerly watched to see what this season might bring.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip