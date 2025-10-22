Bucks ready for season opener with new additions, arena upgrades

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks are set to tip off their regular season at home against the Washington Wizards, and team president Peter Feigin is excited about what fans can expect both on and off the court at Fiserv Forum.

By Wednesday night, the Deer District will be packed as the Bucks begin their campaign with high hopes following significant offseason moves.

"I think from the beginning, our owners want to win and kind of figuring out the puzzle and John Horst really thinking about, you know, how do we make moves to surround Giannis with that competitive team and lo and behold, Miles Turner, which I think our fans kind of have a feeling, but they don't really know how great he is and like what his impact is going to be," Feigin said.

Turner has already made efforts to connect with the Milwaukee community, attending Brewers and Packers games while establishing himself in the city.

"No, he's very excited. He bought a house. He like loves to be in the streets, the 3rd Street Markets like one of his favorites," Feigin said.

Fiserv Forum enhancements continue

Beyond basketball, Feigin outlined several major developments coming to the Fiserv Forum area. A Live Nation music venue will open in January, ground will break on the Moxie Hotel, and additional residential construction is planned.

The arena itself continues to evolve nearly 10 years after opening as one of the NBA's premier facilities.

"Continue to enhance the food menu, kind of make it more access to the players, open up earlier, kind of what our game entertainment's going to be," Feigin said. "For our front row customers, we've created an exclusive lounge. So I think we challenge ourselves every year to kind of how do we create more value."

The focus remains on creating diverse experiences for different fan demographics through technology integration, gamification, and Instagram-worthy moments while maintaining options for those preferring a more traditional experience.

Addressing Giannis speculation

Regarding ongoing speculation about superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo's future in Milwaukee, Fagan remained confident in the organization's direction.

"Giannis, you know, has been a Buck for his entire career. He has a few more years left on his contract. He knows we build around him," he said.

Fagan emphasized the team's commitment to building around their generational talent.

"Giannis knows like, he's our generational superstar. We're building around him. We want to win. We're all aligned in what our objectives are and really want to create excitement around him," Fagan said. "And we do feel as long as Giannis is on the court, we are a highly competitive team, not just in the league, but certainly in the East."

New food offerings and Middleton tribute

Among the new concession offerings this season, Feigin highlighted an improved cheesesteak option and the addition of Nathan's Famous hot dogs alongside traditional Johnsonville brats, bringing "a little New York into the hot dog world."

The team also plans a special tribute for former Buck Khris Middleton, who returns with the Washington Wizards.

"If you can't tribute to Khris Middleton, who really was a major part of a championship, you really can't have fun," Feigin said. "So I think he's not emotional enough to shed a tear. We've got a lot of bets going on internally if we, if we can make him choke up, but if we can, it'll be a real success."

The Bucks tip off at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Fiserv Forum against Washington.

