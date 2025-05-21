Buc-ee's one step closer to southeast Wisconsin debut in Oak Creek

OAK CREEK, Wis. — Buc-ee's is one step closer to making its southeast Wisconsin debut in Oak Creek.

On Tuesday night, the City of Oak Creek Common Council approved a conditional use permit for the fueling plaza and a certified survey map to reconfigure the 29-acre property. The 24/7 fueling station will be located at South 27th Street and West Elm Road.

File File image of a Buc-ee's fueling station, showing what will soon become a familiar sight for Oak Creek residents.

The proposed site for the travel center was announced in January.The latest step for Buc-ee’s came despite vocal concerns from neighbors who said they will be impacted by the project.

In April, a 20-page lawsuit was filed, challenging the city of Oak Creek’s decision to rezone the land, alleging that the city lacks the legal authority to do so.

The legal action claimed that the rezoning constitutes "illegal spot zoning," a term used when local governments alter the zoning classification for a small parcel of land in a way that does not conform with surrounding neighborhoods, typically for the benefit of a specific property owner or project.

Oak Creek Buc-ee's project moves forward despite neighbors' concerns

According to the city's 2020 Comprehensive Plan, the land designated for Buc-ee’s was originally zoned for business purposes. However, the Common Council voted to change the zoning classification to commercial by amending the comprehensive plan.

The lawsuit came months after residents signed a petition on Change.org, hoping to halt the rezoning proposal for the Buc-ee’s, citing concerns about potential traffic congestion, safety, light pollution, and environmental impacts.

TMJ4 Neighbors are concerned about potential traffic congestion, safety, light pollution, and environmental impacts they say the travel center would bring.

Information provided by Buc-ee’s shows that 4,000 to 8,000 cars are expected to visit the store per day, with 100,000 visitors per week. It’s estimated that 5 million visitors will enter the store each year, according to the data.

David Zalubowski/AP A shopper peruses items near a display of Buc-ee's beaver stuffed animals in the bed of a pickup truck inside a Buc-ee's store.

Throughout the process, Mayor Dan Bukiewicz, who was appointed mayor in 2017 and was reelected in April 2024, has assured residents that local ordinances are in place to manage environmental concerns and that all environmental standards must be met by the developers.

Mike Beiermeister Mayor Dan Bukiewicz

In January, he told TMJ4 that they will work to mitigate neighbors' concerns while balancing what he sees as a benefit not just for Oak Creek, but for Southeastern Wisconsin.

Rezoning approved for Buc-ee’s proposal

Some residents, though, are excited about the travel center coming to Oak Creek.

“I think it’s neat. Every time they bring new things to Oak Creek, I think it’s exciting,” Karen Gavin said in an interview with TMJ4 in January.

Mike Beiermeister Karen Gavin

The Texas-based franchise hopes to have the Oak Creek location up and running by early 2027.

