Brewers fans, families feel the excitement of playoff baseball despite loss

MILWAUKEE — Despite the Milwaukee Brewers falling to the Chicago Cubs in their latest playoff matchup, fans who gathered at Davidson Park to watch the game remained enthusiastic and hopeful about their team's championship prospects.

The watch party at Davidson Park drew crowds of dedicated Brewers supporters who came together to cheer on their team from afar. For many families, the event represented more than just baseball – it was about tradition, togetherness, and making lasting memories.

"It's the most important thing...That's all that matters," Breanna Scott said.

Scott attended the watch party with her son Cash, along with grandparents Julie and Chris Hults. The family's Brewers fandom runs deep, with multi-generational traditions that include wearing vintage team gear.

Mike Beiermeister Breanna and Cash with Grandma and Grandpa Hults

"This is paw paw's old Brewers shirt right here that he's wearing, and it's definitely a family fun thing to do," Julie Hults said about her grandson Cash's shirt.

Chris Hults summed up the evening simply: "Family. Friends. Milwaukee. Go Milwaukee."

Several fans told TMJ4 there's something special about this team. They hope that the crew can win one for the late Bob Uecker.

I feel like everybody just works together so well," said Brandon Cottrell. "I feel like Pat Murphy has guys playing well. It just feels different than previous years."

Mike Beiermeister Brandon Cottrell

Even with the loss, fans at Davidson Park expressed unwavering confidence in their team's ability to bounce back and make a championship run.

"I feel like this is the year," fan Sasha said.

Mike Beiermeister Niyah, Preston and Sasha all wore matching hats!

Max, another supporter at the watch party, made a bold promise about his team's potential success.

"When the Brewers win the World Series, I will be getting a tattoo on the shoulder. Let's go, Brewers," Max said.

Eddy Alva declared confidently: "We're going to the World Series, and we're going to win it this year."

Mike Beiermeister Eddy Alva is thinking World Series for his Brewers.

For the families and friends who gathered at Davidson Park, the evening highlighted what makes October baseball special – the opportunity to come together and support their team, regardless of the outcome.

The Brewers fell to the Cubs, 4-3. Game 4 takes place on Thursday at Wrigley Field in Chicago. The start time is 8:08 p.m.

