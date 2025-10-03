How and when to watch the Milwaukee Brewers and Chicago Cubs in the NLDS

The Milwaukee Brewers are in the playoffs for the seventh time in the last eight seasons, but this is the first time ever they've faced the Chicago Cubs, their bitter rivals, as a postseason opponent.

The National League Division Series is a best of five series, meaning the first team to three wins will advance to the National League Championship Series, where they will face either the Philadelphia Phillies or the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The first two games of the series will take place in Milwaukee, followed by two on the road in Chicago. The fifth game, if necessary, will take place back at American Family Field.

Here's how and when to watch every game of NLDS action. We'll update game times for future games as they're announced.

NLDS Game 1

Saturday, October 4

1:08 p.m.

American Family Field, Milwaukee

TV: TBS/HBO Max

Radio: WTMJ Radio

Brewers starting pitcher: Freddy Peralta

Cubs starting pitcher: Undecided

NLDS Game 2

Monday, October 6

8:08 p.m.

American Family Field, Milwaukee

TV: TBS/truTV/HBO Max

Radio: WTMJ Radio

NLDS Game 3

Wednesday, October 8

Time TBD

Wrigley Field, Chicago

TV: TBS/HBO Max

Radio: WTMJ Radio

NLDS Game 4 (if necessary)

Thursday, October 9

Time TBD

Wrigley Field, Chicago

TV: TBS/HBO Max

Radio: WTMJ Radio

NLDS Game 5 (if necessary)

Saturday, October 11

Time TBD

American Family Field, Chicago

TV: TBS/HBO Max

Radio: WTMJ Radio

