How and when to watch the Milwaukee Brewers and Chicago Cubs in the NLDS

The Milwaukee Brewers are in the playoffs for the seventh time in the last eight seasons, but this is the first time ever they've faced the Chicago Cubs, their bitter rivals, as a postseason opponent.
The National League Division Series is a best of five series, meaning the first team to three wins will advance to the National League Championship Series, where they will face either the Philadelphia Phillies or the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Watch: The Brat Stop in Kenosha expects big crowds for Brewers-Cubs series:
The first two games of the series will take place in Milwaukee, followed by two on the road in Chicago. The fifth game, if necessary, will take place back at American Family Field.
Here's how and when to watch every game of NLDS action. We'll update game times for future games as they're announced.
NLDS Game 1
Saturday, October 4
1:08 p.m.
American Family Field, Milwaukee
TV: TBS/HBO Max
Radio: WTMJ Radio
Brewers starting pitcher: Freddy Peralta
Cubs starting pitcher: Undecided
NLDS Game 2
Monday, October 6
8:08 p.m.
American Family Field, Milwaukee
TV: TBS/truTV/HBO Max
Radio: WTMJ Radio
NLDS Game 3
Wednesday, October 8
Time TBD
Wrigley Field, Chicago
TV: TBS/HBO Max
Radio: WTMJ Radio
Watch: Brewers fans dig into pancakes at team's "pocket pancake" event:
NLDS Game 4 (if necessary)
Thursday, October 9
Time TBD
Wrigley Field, Chicago
TV: TBS/HBO Max
Radio: WTMJ Radio
NLDS Game 5 (if necessary)
Saturday, October 11
Time TBD
American Family Field, Chicago
TV: TBS/HBO Max
Radio: WTMJ Radio
Throwback: Watch Christian Yelich's first press conference as a member of the Brewers:
It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.
Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.