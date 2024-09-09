Watch Now
Brazilian Packers fan joins TMJ4 Today to chat about big game in Sao Paulo

Marcus Rovere
TMJ4
Marcus says the Packers are the 'people's team.'
Marcus Rovere
On Friday, we introduced you to Marcus Rovere, who is a huge Packers fan based in Brazil.

He got to cover a Packers game when the team took on the Philadelphia Eagles in Sao Paulo. Unfortunately, the Eagles went on to beat the Packers, and Jordan Love when home with a knee injury.

TMJ4's Adriana Mendez wanted to talk to him about his experience, and Marcus joined her on TMJ4 Today to chat.

