Brazilian Packers fan joins TMJ4 Today to chat about big game in Sao Paulo

On Friday, we introduced you to Marcus Rovere, who is a huge Packers fan based in Brazil.

He got to cover a Packers game when the team took on the Philadelphia Eagles in Sao Paulo. Unfortunately, the Eagles went on to beat the Packers, and Jordan Love when home with a knee injury.

TMJ4's Adriana Mendez wanted to talk to him about his experience, and Marcus joined her on TMJ4 Today to chat.

You can watch the full interview above.

