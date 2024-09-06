MILWAUKEE — As the Packers prepare for their season opener, fans in Brazil are buzzing with excitement—especially as they get a chance to see their favorite team in action. Some fans, like those lucky enough to meet stars like Jaire Alexander, are living their dreams.

Victor Francisco shared a video of the team arriving by bus, capturing the moment one fan traveled hours just to meet his favorite players.

"We have people from all over Brazil, including a supporter I interviewed who came all the way from the Amazon rain forest," said Victor.

Brazilian Packers superfans ready for NFL action in São Paulo

Victor runs the website and social media pages for "Salão Oval," dedicated to all things American football. He said this game is historic not just for the NFL but for Brazil, too.

“This is really something beyond dreams. And it’s so important right now because we need to captivate a new generation of fans.”

The Packers will be playing at Arena Corinthians, a stadium where Victor himself played football from 2009 to 2013. He said he never dreamed an NFL game would be held there.

“I never thought this could happen—an NFL game in the stadium of the team I support. It’s beyond anything I imagined.”

Another die-hard Packers fan in Brazil is Marcus Rovere, who has supported the team for years. What drew him to the Packers? Their uniqueness as "the people's team."

“There's no owner, the city loves the team, the team will never move on from the small market but it's so passionate, it's impossible not to fall in love,” said Marcus.

Marcus launched the "PackersBR" social media pages in 2011. What started as a small account has since grown into a thriving community of thousands. When the news broke that the Packers were headed to Brazil, Marcus was overcome with emotion.

“It’s unbelievable. It’s hard to believe we’ll be watching the Packers live in São Paulo. For many fans here, it’s just incredible.”

Marcus has never been to a Packers' game before but is now overjoyed to cover the team in his home country. He hopes the team he loves, feels the love from Brazilian fans.

“I’ve never had the chance to see a game at Lambeau Field or visit Green Bay. I’ve been trying, but not yet Now, they’re coming here. It’s so special—I feel like the Packers are coming to me.”

