Brady Street pilot red light program slows traffic, neighbors say

MILWAUKEE — For the past 30 days, drivers have had to come to a complete stop at Humboldt and Brady streets in Milwaukee. This pilot project, which could last another 60 days, appears to be winning over neighbors who say it's successfully slowing down traffic on the busy corridor.

Maya Kaspar, who lives near Brady Street and drives or walks through the intersection practically every day, gave the blinking red light a warm welcome when it was installed in December.

"I absolutely love it. It makes my life so much easier," Kaspar said.

The four-way stop is a partnership between the Milwaukee Department of Public Works and the Brady Street Business Improvement District. The goal was to slow drivers down on a street that Kaspar describes as "insane."

"I wish they would almost just make it a full pedestrian street anyways so I think this is a great first step," Kaspar said.

When asked if the pilot has slowed down drivers, Kaspar was definitive.

"Yeah, absolutely. It makes people come to a complete stop. And honestly, it hasn't affected traffic any other way," Kaspar said.

Neighbor Chris Becker also thinks the pilot has been successful.

"People are giving the right of way. I haven't seen an accident there yet," Becker said.

While Becker said he wouldn't be opposed to making the change permanent, he remains neutral on the issue.

"I'm indifferent. Either way, it's fine," Becker said.

The BID and DPW did not respond to requests for comment about whether they plan to extend the pilot another 60 days. However, bump outs and speed tables could come to Brady Street in 2026.

Kaspar supports those additional safety measures.

"I absolutely love that. Brady is insane. There are always accidents. Especially with it being a heavy drinking street, just keep people safe," Kaspar said.

