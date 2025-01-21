Bodycam video released in police shooting near 7th and Arthur

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police released body camera footage Tuesday from an officer-involved shooting near 7th and Arthur earlier this month.
The incident occurred on Jan. 6, around 9:30 p.m. MPD says 19-year-old Emilio Arner-Ortiz was wanted in a child sexual assault investigation.
While speaking with officers at a home near 7th and Arthur, Arner-Ortiz allegedly pulled out a gun, leading to a struggle. The newly released video captures the moments before the struggle.
***Viewer discretion advised: Some may find this video graphic***
One officer fired his service weapon, striking Arner-Ortiz.
The officer who fired his weapon was placed on administrative duty, following standard protocol for officer-involved shootings.
Arner-Ortiz was arrested and transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.
He was charged on Jan. 10 with the following:
- One count of use of a computer to facilitate a child sex crime
- One count of abduction of a child
- One count of child enticement
- One count of second-degree sexual assault of a child under 16
- One count of intentionally pointing a firearm at law enforcement officers
If convicted, Arner-Ortiz faces up to 126 years in prison and up to $360,000 in fines.
