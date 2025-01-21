Bodycam video released in police shooting near 7th and Arthur

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police released body camera footage Tuesday from an officer-involved shooting near 7th and Arthur earlier this month.

The incident occurred on Jan. 6, around 9:30 p.m. MPD says 19-year-old Emilio Arner-Ortiz was wanted in a child sexual assault investigation.

While speaking with officers at a home near 7th and Arthur, Arner-Ortiz allegedly pulled out a gun, leading to a struggle. The newly released video captures the moments before the struggle.

One officer fired his service weapon, striking Arner-Ortiz.

The officer who fired his weapon was placed on administrative duty, following standard protocol for officer-involved shootings.

Arner-Ortiz was arrested and transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

He was charged on Jan. 10 with the following:

One count of use of a computer to facilitate a child sex crime

One count of abduction of a child

One count of child enticement

One count of second-degree sexual assault of a child under 16

One count of intentionally pointing a firearm at law enforcement officers



If convicted, Arner-Ortiz faces up to 126 years in prison and up to $360,000 in fines.

