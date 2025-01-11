Charges filed against man shot by Milwaukee police near 7th and Arthur during struggle

MILWAUKEE — Charges were filed Friday evening against the man shot by Milwaukee police Monday night.

MPD says 19-year-old Emilio Arner-Ortiz was wanted for sexual assault of a child. While speaking with officers at a home near 7th and Arthur, Arner-Ortiz allegedly pulled out a gun, and a struggle ensued.

One of the officers fired his service weapon, hitting Arner-Ortiz.

The officer who fired his weapon was placed on administrative duty Monday, following standard protocol for officer-involved shootings.

Arner-Ortiz was arrested and transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

On Friday, he was charged with:



-One count of use of a computer to facilitate a child sex crime

-One count of abduction of a child

-One count of child enticement

-One count of second-degree sexual assault of a child under 16

-One count of intentionally pointing a firearm at law enforcement officers

If convicted, he faces up to 126 years in prison and up to $360,000 in fines.

