Milwaukee police officer shoots, injures man during struggle near 7th and Arthur

MILWAUKEE — A 19-year-old man was injured in a shooting during a struggle with two Milwaukee police officers Monday night after he pulled out a firearm, police said.

Officers were speaking with the man, who was wanted for sexual assault of a child and child enticement, at a home near South 7th Street and West Arthur Avenue around 9:30 p.m. on Jan. 6, according to a release.

Police said the man pulled out a firearm during the interaction, leading to a struggle with two officers over the gun. One officer fired his weapon, striking the man.

The man was arrested and taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police said they recovered his firearm and will refer criminal charges to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

The officer who fired his weapon is a 35-year-old with more than eight years of service. He has been placed on administrative duty, following standard protocol for officer-involved shootings.

The Milwaukee Police Homicide Unit is investigating. Police said video related to the incident will be released in accordance with Standard Operating Procedure 575.

