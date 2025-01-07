Watch Now
NewsMilwaukee County

Actions

Milwaukee police officer shoots, injures man during struggle near 7th and Arthur

Officers were speaking with the man, who was wanted for sexual assault of a child and child enticement, at a home near South 7th Street and West Arthur Avenue around 9:30 p.m.
7th and arthur OIS
Posted
and last updated

MILWAUKEE — A 19-year-old man was injured in a shooting during a struggle with two Milwaukee police officers Monday night after he pulled out a firearm, police said.

Officers were speaking with the man, who was wanted for sexual assault of a child and child enticement, at a home near South 7th Street and West Arthur Avenue around 9:30 p.m. on Jan. 6, according to a release.

Police said the man pulled out a firearm during the interaction, leading to a struggle with two officers over the gun. One officer fired his weapon, striking the man.

7th and Arthur OIS

The man was arrested and taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police said they recovered his firearm and will refer criminal charges to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

The officer who fired his weapon is a 35-year-old with more than eight years of service. He has been placed on administrative duty, following standard protocol for officer-involved shootings.

Watch: MPD holds press conference on shooting near 7th and Arthur

Watch: MPD holds press conference on shooting near 7th and Arthur

The Milwaukee Police Homicide Unit is investigating. Police said video related to the incident will be released in accordance with Standard Operating Procedure 575.

Talk to us:
Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PROFILE-PIC-VERDIN.png

Meet your northern Milwaukee County reporter: Gideon Verdin
PROFILE-PIC-JONES.png

Meet your southern Milwaukee County reporter: Brendyn Jones