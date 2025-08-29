'Best trade ever': Packers fans give verdict on blockbuster trade for Micah Parsons

MILWAUKEE — Green Bay Packers fans are celebrating what many are calling a blockbuster trade that brings one of the NFL's top edge rushers to Titletown.

The Packers have agreed to terms to trade for linebacker Micah Parsons from the Dallas Cowboys. In exchange, the Packers will send DL Kenny Clark and first-round draft selections in 2026 and 2027.

Parsons’ 52.5 sacks since entering the NFL in 2021 are the fifth-most sacks by a player in his first four seasons in league history (since 1982), according to a press release from the Green Bay Packers.

It's a move that has generated excitement from high school football fields to professional analysts.

"That is the best trade ever," said Gwynne Theres, a Packers fan.

At Milwaukee Pulaski High School, where classes haven't even started yet, grades are already being handed out — but not to students. Fans are giving the Packers an A+ for the Parsons acquisition.

"A++," one fan said.

"An A. A+. 100%," said another.

Kawanda Battle now believes the Packers can win the Super Bowl.

"Super Bowl, we in there," said Battle.

The move has caught the attention of players and coaches at every level of football.

"I'm interested to see what he does this season," said Colton Boggs, head coach at Pulaski High School.

Boggs knows what a player like Parsons can bring to a team.

"Just his intensity, his level of play," Boggs said.

The coach studies every level of the game and hopes his players will do the same, especially now with Titletown's newest addition easier to watch locally.

"Learn from these guys because they've been doing it and they've been doing it at a high level. If you want to reach that high level, that's a good way to check that out," Boggs said.

From high school to the pros, excitement for football is growing fast in Wisconsin. With the Packers now adding an All-Pro on the defensive side of the ball, fans have high hopes for the season.

"I hope he can get our defense so good that we can get Super Bowl after Super Bowl after Super Bowl," Theres said.

