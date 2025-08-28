Packers acquire All-Pro defensive end Micah Parsons in trade with Cowboys, report says

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers just made a seismic move on defense, acquiring All-Pro defensive end Micah Parsons from the Dallas Cowboys via trade, according to a report.

NFL Network National Insider Ian Rapoport first reported the trade.

The reported deal for Parsons is for 4 years and $188 million.

Parsons is the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history at that price, Rapoport says.

Analysis: Packers acquiring Micah Parsons from Cowboys:

Packers acquire All-Pro defensive end Micah Parsons

Green Bay sent two future first-round draft picks to the Cowboys in the trade, according to Rapoport. The Packers are also trading away defensive tackle Kenny Clark as part of the deal.

Parsons was drafted by Dallas in 2021. That season, he earned Defensive Rookie of the Year honors, as well as the first of two first-team All-Pro selections. He finished eighth in MVP voting for the 2022 season.

In four seasons with the Cowboys, Parsons racked up 52.5 sacks and 256 combined tackles. He has been named an All-Star in all four of his NFL seasons.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error