A closer look at two MCTS buses damaged in fatal crashes

MCTS gave TMJ4 a closer look at more than $2 million worth of damage done to two Milwaukee County Transit System buses.

The most recent crash was at 35th and Wisconsin. Police say a driver headed southbound entered the intersection and hit the bus. A passenger in that car was pronounced dead at the scene. Nine people were injured, including the driver and a passenger in the car and 7 passengers on the bus.

The driver accused of causing the crash was taken into custody and charges are being reviewed by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's office.

Just days before that crash, there was another at the intersection of 35th and Capitol. Police say the driver of a car ran a red light there and hit a bus. The driver was killed and two passengers in that vehicle were taken to the hospital. Four bus passengers and the bus driver were also injured.

TMJ4 MCTS bus damaged in crash



MCTS leaders say speed was a factor in both crashes.

TMJ4 MCTS bus damaged in fatal crash

One of the damaged buses was a relatively new rapid transit line bus that cost the county $1.6 million.

