One person dead, seven injured in crash involving car and MCTS bus

One person is dead and seven people are injured after a crash involving car and Milwaukee County Transit System bus.

Police say the driver of the car ran a red light at the intersection of 35th and Capitol and hit the bus.

Sydni Eure, TMJ4 Bus vs car crash results in one death, seven injuries



Officers say the driver of the car has died, and all three passengers in that vehicle were seriously injured.

The driver of the bus was sent to the hospital and is expected to survive. Three bus riders were also injured, but they are also expected to be okay.

Sydni Eure, TMJ4 Police tape around a fatal bus crash at 35th and Capitol



Police had the intersection closed for some time, but got it partially reopened around 6:00 a.m. Friday morning.

