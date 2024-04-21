Deadly crash into Milwaukee County Bus; 1 dead, 9 injured

Shortly after 9:30 pm Saturday night a vehicle traveling Southbound on N 35th St. crashed into a Milwaukee County Bus near Wisconsin Ave and 35th St.

A passenger in the car was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the car was transported to a local hospital for life-threatening injuries and was taken into police custody. Another passenger was transported to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

There were seven passengers along with the driver of the Milwaukee County Bus. The 54-year-old bus driver was not injured. Six passengers were sent to local hospitals for minor or non-life-threatening injuries. One passenger was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County DA for the driver in custody.

This is the second fatal crash into a Milwaukee County Bus in the last 2 days.

A spokesperson from MCTS has given the following statement, "Enough is enough. Reckless driving is an epidemic. And we must keep working to end traffic violence, ensure our neighborhoods are peaceful, and save lives."

