'A bright soul': Family and friends remember life of 6-year-old fatally shot in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Friends and family gathered to honor the life of 6-year-old Daquell Collins, also known as "King."
The little boy was tragically shot and killed on Tuesday night.
Red and blue balloons filled the front yard near North 51st Boulevard near Marion, north of Fond Du Lac Avenue.
"King was just a lot. He was the life of the party. He was just a good, sweet child," King’s dad, Rashadd Vinson-Turney said.
Vinson-Turney said his son was supposed to turn 7-years-old on Friday.
Vinson-Turney emphasized how he wants his son to be remembered: “I want him remembered as a loving kid, a bright soul and just a good kid…full of life.”
Details surrounding the shooting remain unclear. A 21-year-old man, a 40-year-old woman, and a 26-year-old woman were arrested in connection with the shooting, according to police. The investigation is ongoing, and criminal charges will be referred to the district attorney
Vinson-Turney doesn’t want another parent to go through this unbearable heartbreak.
"Lock away your firearms and be safe with firearms. And do research on firearms. Just really put them away if you have kids in the house,” he said.
Vinson-Turney said the community support was much appreciated.
"It means so much that the community can come together and show love for my son. People that I don't even know were out here showing love. So, it just brings a smile to my face," he said.
Shantia Jones, who lost her three-year-old son to gun violence in 2022 showed up at the vigil.
"I don't even know them and I felt like I had to be here," she shared. Reflecting on her own loss, Jones added, "It's a forever lasting pain.”
Jones called for action, stating, "Let's get these guns under control. We are losing too many kids. There's too much going on right now."
King’s family set up this fundraiser to help pay for funeral expenses.
People can pickup free gun locks in the harm reduction vending machines across Milwaukee County. Here's a link to the map.
