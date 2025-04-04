‘A true king’: Family of 6-year-old fatally shot in Milwaukee to hold vigil in his memory

MILWAUKEE — The family of a 6-year-old killed in a shooting near 51st and Hope on Tuesday night remembers him as a smart, loving and ambitious kid who loved video games and was a true momma’s boy.

Daquell Collins, also known as “King” by his family, was shot and killed Tuesday night, April 1. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

What led to the shooting and who is responsible remain under investigation. In the meantime, King’s family is left grieving the loss of a young life taken too soon.

A relative coordinating his memorial told TMJ4’s Mary Jo Ola that King had a special way of connecting with people.

“Always full of smiles and laughter. Although he was only 6, he had a huge personality and many talents,” the relative said. “This tragedy has taken such a precious soul away, but through his family and friends, his legacy will live on forever.”

His legacy also included being a devoted big brother and strong student.

“He was a true momma’s boy and an amazing big brother to his lil sister and brother,” the relative said. “He was a student at West Side Academy, where he was always eager to attend and received many awards for his academic achievements. A true king he was to all who knew him.”

King’s family is holding a vigil Friday, April 4, at 6 p.m. at 51st and Hope, where he lost his life.

Anyone with information that could help the investigation is asked to contact police at (414) 935-7360 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS.

