'My heart just broke': Neighbors share grief over shooting death of a 6-year-old boy

MILWAUKEE — A family is mourning after a 6-year-old child was shot and killed Tuesday night.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner identified the victim as Daquell Collins.

It happened on North 51st Boulevard near Marion, north of Fond Du Lac Avenue.

Neighbors described a troubling scene.

"My son came in and said somebody got shot over there and then I saw all kinds of police," Mary Lou Razo said. "I never heard no shots."

"I woke up last night to sirens and the whole block was covered in police cars," Garfield Slaton stated.

Details surrounding the circumstances of the shooting have not been released. The Milwaukee Police Department has only said that the investigation is ongoing. The medical examiner's report listed Collins' preliminary manner of death as homicide.

Slaton could not believe that the victim was a child.

"My heart just broke," Slaton said. "That is just sad. How does a 6-year-old get shot and killed? I don't understand that."

Family of the 6-year-old child told TMJ4 that they are not ready to talk publicly.

MPD is looking for two people for information on this shooting. You can contact police at (414) 935-7360 or to stay anonymous Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS.

