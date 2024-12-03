'A big relief': Mother relieved after suspect arrested in 1-year-old's death

MILWAUKEE — A woman was arrested Tuesday morning nearly two years after the death of 1-year-old Zarion Robinson.

The arrest came after the baby died in a reported stolen car crash.

Mikayla Tweedie told TMJ4 that she thinks about Zarion every day.

"Zarion just lit up the room. Everybody loved him. He would have been 3 years old December 28th," Tweedie said. "I just really miss my baby."

Submitted

In January 2023, investigators say Antwineesha Burse took Tweedie's car while Zarion was in his car seat in the back. Burse collided with another vehicle near 35th and Hope in Milwaukee. Law enforcement believe Burse was traveling south when she crossed into the northbound lanes and crashed into an oncoming driver.

Tweedie says she ran into a house to get something and left Burse, an acquaintance, with her son.

"I felt mad, angry, you know, mixed emotions. There were so many emotions," Tweedie explained.

Submitted

Burse was injured but survived and needed extended medical care. After she was released from the hospital, Burse ran off and an arrest warrant was issued.

According to the criminal complaint, Burse has never had a driver's license. Testing showed her blood alcohol concentration level was 0.248.

U.S. Marshals traced Burse down to Missouri then back to Milwaukee and she was arrested near 25th and State Tuesday morning. Officials said she initially tried to flee but then cooperated without incident.

Tweedie felt relief when she learned of the arrest.

"I hope that justice is just served completely, and we can all just grieve in peace," Tweedie stated.

Tweedie says looking back she would have done things differently. As a new mom then, she told TMJ4 she would not have been so trusting.

"My biggest question for her would be why," Tweedie said.

No court date has been set for Burse yet. She faces three criminal charges including homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle.

