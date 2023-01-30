1-year-old dies after suspect steals mother's car, crashes and flees, police say

Watch this story on TMJ4 News at 5:00 on Monday.

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are searching for a suspect after they say someone drove off with an unlocked car with a one-year-old child in the backseat and then crashed, killing the child.

The crash happened near 35th and Hope last Friday night. A 31-year-old woman is in custody. Authorities have not confirmed if that woman is the child's mother.

According to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office's investigation report, the child was found secured in a car seat that was not secured to the vehicle itself.

Family identified the child as Zarion Robinson. He had just turned 13 months old, family said.

Submitted Zarion Robinson



It all started when the child's mother parked the unlocked car at a gas station (later changed to home) and ran inside. During that time, someone stole the car and crashed it with the child still inside.

The child was found in his car seat - but the seat was in the back of the car. First responders found the child 'awake and alert'.

After arriving at Children's Wisconsin, the child was 'tachypneic and desaturating' and was pronounced deceased.

According to Milwaukee Police, the one-year-old boy died after a two-vehicle crash around 11:30 p.m. near 35th and Hope in Milwaukee. The one-year-old and a 31-year-old woman were driving in a white Pontiac when it collided with a green Dodge Caravan.

The occupants of the Caravan fled the scene, according to MPD. The one-year-old and 31-year-old were taken to the hospital, where the one-year-old died. The 31-year-old suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was arrested, police said.

Police are now seeking unknown suspects and asking anyone with information to contact MPD at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

