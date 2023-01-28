One-year-old killed in crash, driver arrested

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — A one-year-old boy has died after a two-vehicle crash in Milwaukee late Friday night. The driver of the vehicle he was in has been arrested.

The Milwaukee Police Department said the crash happened a little after 11:30 p.m. near 35th and Hope. The one-year-old and a 31-year-old woman were driving in a white Pontiac when it collided with a green Dodge Caravan.

The occupants of the Caravan fled the scene, according to MPD. The one-year-old and 31-year-old were both taken to the hospital. Police said the one-year-old died there. The 31-year-old had non-life-threatening injuries and was arrested.

Police are now seeking unknown suspects and asking anyone with information to contact MPD at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

