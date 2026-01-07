6-year-old artist behind 2025 TMJ4 MACC Star ornament, dies after cancer battle

MILWAUKEE — Leo Avina, the 6-year-old artist who designed the 2025 TMJ4 MACC Star ornament, has died after battling rhabdomyosarcoma, a rare form of childhood cancer.

Leo captured hearts throughout the community with his bright spirit and incredible courage during his fight against the disease. With support from the MACC Fund and the medical team at Children's Wisconsin, he faced his treatments with strength, optimism and resilience that inspired many.

TMJ4 6-year-old Leo Avina

The young boy was known for his love of Monster Jam trucks, Hot Wheels and dance parties with his family. He was also a proud big brother to his younger sibling, Julian.

One of Leo's most memorable moments came when Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman swore him in as an honorary member of the Milwaukee Police Department, complete with his own badge. The ceremony reflected the impact Leo had on everyone he met.

TMJ4 Leo pictured with his Mom Arely Perez and Dad Adan Avina along with members of Milwaukee Police Association.

Leo's ornament design was featured as part of the annual TMJ4 MACC Star campaign, which raises funds for childhood cancer research and treatment.

