Milwaukee Police Association surprises 6-year-old MACC Star artist with a day full of joy

MILWAUKEE — When TMJ4 News first introduced viewers to 6-year-old Leo—the young artist behind this year’s MACC Star ornament—he was already inspiring everyone around him. TMJ4's Andrea Williams visited the Milwaukee Police Association to see how he’s handling his newfound attention… and the surprises just kept coming.
Since Leo’s MACC Star design was unveiled, messages of love and support have been coming in from across the community. His artwork is helping raise money in the fight against childhood cancer—something his family says keeps him going even on the toughest days.
“It shows us that he's so loved,” said his mom, Arely Perez.
After seeing Leo’s story on TMJ4, the Milwaukee Police Association wanted to do something special. They filled the room with some of his favorite things—Paw Patrol, monster trucks, and even a visit from McGruff the Crime Dog.
“Christmas is just around the corner, and we wanted to make it so special for him,” said Milwaukee Police Association President Alexander Ayala.
But the biggest moment of the day came when Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman stepped in to swear Leo in as an honorary member of the Milwaukee Police Department—complete with his own badge.
“Makes me so happy and shows me how strong he is, with everything that he's going through,” said his dad, Adan Avina.
Leo remains stable as he continues to battle a rare form of cancer. Through it all, he stays creative, upbeat, and proud that his artwork is helping other kids fight cancer, too.
It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.
Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.