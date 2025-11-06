A little star shines bright: Milwaukee 6-year-old’s art featured on TMJ4’s annual MACC star ornament

MILWAUKEE — Since 1987, TMJ4 and the MACC Fund have partnered to make the holidays a little brighter for children battling cancer and blood disorders. Each year, a child’s artwork is selected for the annual TMJ4 MACC*Star ornament — a meaningful symbol of courage, creativity, and hope.

This year’s artist is six-year-old Leo, a Milwaukee child whose joyful imagination continues to shine even as he faces a difficult diagnosis.

A. Perez Young Leo

“He has always said, when I grow up, I want to be an artist,” said his mother, Arely Perez.

Leo has always loved to draw. His artwork is as bright and bold as his personality — full of color, charm, and life. But last year, shortly after turning five, Leo’s family noticed something wasn’t right.

A. Perez

“So last year, after his 5th birthday, we noticed that he wasn’t acting himself. He and his brother actually had ear infections – and his brother’s went away, but Leo’s wasn’t going away.”

A. Perez Leo pictured with his little brother

After multiple doctor visits and a CT scan, Leo was diagnosed with Rhabdomyosarcoma, commonly referred to as RMS, a rare cancer that forms in the body’s skeletal muscle tissue.

Watch: Milwaukee 6-year-old’s art featured on TMJ4’s annual MACC star ornament

Milwaukee 6-year-old’s art featured on TMJ4’s annual MACC star ornament

Understanding RMS

Rhabdomyosarcoma is a rare childhood cancer that typically begins in muscles used for movement. It can grow quickly and often requires intensive treatment — including chemotherapy, radiation, and sometimes surgery. Only a few hundred cases are diagnosed each year in the U.S., making awareness and research critically important.

A. Perez

Despite the challenges, Leo’s brightness and energy never faded.

A. Perez Leo and cousin enjoying Monster Truck show

During treatment, Leo has continued to smile, laugh, and play — enjoying monster trucks, time with his cousins, and being a big brother. His family says his resilience is inspiring.

“He’s been through a lot for such a young man. And yet he still pushes forward. It’s a lesson for adults — just persevere and keep going.”

A. Perez

The MACC*Star: A Story in Symbols

Leo’s MACC*Star ornament design is filled with images that supported and comforted him along the way.

The dog from Paw Patrol represents the decorated mask he received to wear during radiation treatments.

A dinosaur represents the toy staff gave him to hold when he felt afraid.

A monkey symbolizes his love of dancing and music — a reminder of joy and movement.

Each detail is personal. Each symbol tells a story of courage.

TMJ4 2025 MACC Star Ornament

“He has shown us that he’s able to overcome anything that God puts in his path,” his mom said.

A Message of Hope

All proceeds from the MACC*Star ornament benefit the MACC Fund, helping fund research and treatment for children battling cancer and blood disorders.

Leo’s ornament is available now, shining as a reminder of hope, creativity, and the strength of one very brave little boy.

FOR MORE INFORMATION ON THE 2025 MACC STAR ORNAMENT: MACC Fund

