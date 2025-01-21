2 men charged in Christmas shooting that killed 2 teens near 37th and Scott

MILWAUKEE — Charges have been filed against two men in connection with a deadly double shooting that killed two teens on Christmas morning near 37th Street and Scott Avenue.
On Monday, Jan. 20, the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office issued charges against Quintarez D. Morris and Jeremiah N. Taylor in connection with the homicides.
The DA’s office said Morris was arrested Tuesday by Milwaukee police, who are still searching for Taylor.
Morris and Taylor are each charged with two counts of first-degree reckless homicide, as a party to a crime, with use of a dangerous weapon.
Typically, TMJ4 does not use mugshots. However, since Milwaukee police are actively searching for the suspect, TMJ4 has decided to use his mugshot to assist in the search.
If convicted, they could each face up to 130 years in prison.
According to police, the suspects fired into a vehicle just before 11:30 a.m. on Dec. 25, hitting both teens. The victims’ vehicle continued through the intersection, struck a parked car, and then crashed into a tree.
The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victims as 18-year-old Nayah Vasquez and 15-year-old Exziel Rivera.
Rivera was pronounced dead at the scene, while Vasquez died later at the hospital.
Anyone with information about Taylor’s whereabouts is asked to contact Milwaukee police at (414) 935-7360 . To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.
