Two teens killed in double shooting near 37th and Scott on Christmas morning

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Milwaukee police are investigating a double shooting that killed two teens near 37th and Scott on Christmas morning.

Police said an unknown suspect fired shots into a vehicle, striking a 15-year-old and an 18-year-old, just before 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 25.

The 15-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene, and the 18-year-old died at the hospital.

Milwaukee police continue to search for the suspect(s).

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at (414) 935-7360. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or through the P3 Tips app.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip