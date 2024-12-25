Two teens killed in double shooting near 37th and Scott on Christmas morning

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Milwaukee police are investigating a double shooting that killed two teens near 37th and Scott on Christmas morning.
Police said an unknown suspect fired shots into a vehicle, striking a 15-year-old and an 18-year-old, just before 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 25.
The 15-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene, and the 18-year-old died at the hospital.
Milwaukee police continue to search for the suspect(s).
Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at (414) 935-7360. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or through the P3 Tips app.
