Teens killed in double shooting near 37th and Scott on Christmas morning identified

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — The identities of the two teens killed in a double shooting near 37th and Scott on Christmas morning have been released.

Thursday evening, the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victims as Exziel Rivera, 15, and Nayah Vasquez, 18.

Police said an unknown suspect fired shots into a vehicle, striking both teens just before 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 25. Rivera was pronounced dead at the scene, and Vasquez died at the hospital.

TMJ4 News Parked cars near the scene of the deadly double shooting at 37th and Scott on Dec. 25.

A GoFundMe page has been created to support Vasquez’s family during this time. She is remembered as a beautiful soul who loved music, friends, and the outdoors.

She was a beloved cousin, aunt, and daughter.

Family of Nayah Vasquez Nayah Vasquez

The Milwaukee Police Department is still searching for the suspect or suspects.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip