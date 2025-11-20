A 17-year-old has been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of an Assata High School student that occurred Friday morning in Milwaukee.

READ ALSO | Family calls for justice after student killed during reported robbery near high school

Jaqwone Robinson was charged with being a party to first-degree reckless homicide in the death of 18-year-old Na'mar Hicks. The shooting happened just after Assata students finished classes for the day near Hopkins and Courtland.

According to the criminal complaint, surveillance video shows two people wearing black hoodies approaching Hicks at a bus stop. A struggle began that moved into the street, and the complaint states that one person involved in the tussle later pointed his arm toward Hicks.

Police say the incident was a robbery attempt. Robinson was also shot during the incident and told police that the other person in the video shot Hicks.

After being shot, Hicks returned to the school, where he was found by a staff member. He later died at the hospital.

Watch: 17-year-old charged in fatal shooting of Milwaukee high school student

17-year-old charged in deadly shooting

Robinson was later found at a home with a gunshot wound to his forearm. He faces up to 60 years in prison if convicted.

Milwaukee police confirmed a second 17-year-old has been arrested in connection with the shooting; however, that person has not yet been charged.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip