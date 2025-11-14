Milwaukee teen killed in apparent attempted robbery near north side school

MILWAUKEE — An 18-year-old Milwaukee student was fatally shot Friday morning during an apparent attempted robbery just blocks from his school, prompting officials to renew calls for community action against youth gun violence.

The shooting occurred at approximately 11:51 a.m. on the 4600 block of North Hopkins Street. Milwaukee Police said suspects approached the victim in what they believe was an attempt to rob him when shots were fired.

Both the victim and one of the suspects were shot during the incident. The 18-year-old victim sought help at nearby Assata High School and Banner Prep and was transported to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries. He later died from those injuries.

A 17-year-old suspect was also transported to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries and was subsequently arrested. Police continue to search for additional unknown suspects in connection with the shooting.

Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman held a press conference at the scene, expressing frustration that the shooting occurred while he was attending a youth summit focused on gun violence prevention.

"While I was at a youth summit attended by our county executive, our mayor and a lot of our community partners, where we're talking about gun violence with youth, this call comes over," Norman said. "This is unacceptable. This is absolutely unacceptable."

Watch: MPD Chief Jeffrey Norman provides update following fatal shooting of Milwaukee teen

Two shot near Assata High School, MPS student dies

Norman emphasized that the tragedy was preventable and called for community-wide action.

"There is no place for firearms in our youth's hands, none," Norman said. "We are seeing this situation play over and over again. We all have a responsibility to do something. We cannot have bystanders in this work."

The shooting prompted Assata High School and Banner Prep to go into lockdown. Milwaukee Public Schools sent messages to parents explaining the situation and safety measures taken.

"Today at approximately 11:30 a.m., one of our Assata students who had early dismissal left school and was shot," the school district said in a message to families. "The student was able to return to the school. We called 911 and immediately went into lockdown."

The lockdown was later lifted, and the school provided updates on dismissal procedures for concerned families.

Police are still investigating whether the victim was a student at the school where he sought help, as well as details about the suspects involved in the alleged attempted robbery.

Norman noted the large crime scene footprint was necessary due to the amount of evidence found in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS to remain anonymous.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip