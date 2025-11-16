MILWAUKEE — Family members of 18-year-old Na’Mar Hicks gathered outside Assata High School on Saturday to honor his life one day after he was shot and killed near the school.

“We had plans today, but these were not the plans we had,” Hicks’ aunt, Tonya Ross, said through tears.

“He doesn’t even have a future. He’s only 18.”

Family of Na'Mar.

The Milwaukee Police Department said the shooting happened around 11:51 a.m. Friday on the 4600 block of N. Hopkins Street.

Hicks’ family told TMJ4 News that Hicks, an Assata High School student, had just left for early dismissal as part of his regular school and work schedule.

Watch here: Why one family is seeking justice after an 18-year-old was shot and killed near Assata High School on Friday.

Family calls for justice after student killed during reported robbery near high school

Investigators said a group approached Hicks in an attempt to rob him when shots were fired, striking Hicks and a 17-year-old suspect.

He managed to get back to the school for help before being taken to a hospital, where he later died.

The 17-year-old suspect was treated for nonfatal injuries and arrested. Police said they are still searching for additional suspects.

Family of Na'Mar. Na'Mar Hicks (left) died in Friday's shooting near Assata High School in Milwaukee

On Saturday, loved ones returned to the school where Hicks spent most weekdays to grieve and share memories.

“He was supposed to graduate in the next few months,” Ross said. “He had a bright future. He talked about starting his own trucking company.”

Relatives described Hicks as hardworking and devoted to family, church, and athletics. They said he loved to travel and played sports from a young age, including basketball, starting in third grade.

Family of Na'Mar

Hicks’ grandmother, Denise Williams, said the impact of the loss reaches beyond one person.

“It’s not just him dying. It’s all of us dying with him today,” Williams said.

“He did not deserve that. He worked hard, wanting nice things, and somebody else wanted the things they didn’t have. Now I have to go home and look at Na’Mar’s room where he slept and know he’s not going to come out of the room or come in my door anymore.”

Ross urged anyone with information to come forward.

“He needs his justice, and I’m not going to stop until he gets it,” she said.

“Too many kids. Too many innocent kids are losing their lives for nothing. You guys have to say something, or this will continue to happen.”

In a statement, MPS Superintendent Dr. Brenda Cassellius responded to Hicks’ death, writing in part, “Our young people need us aligned, unafraid, and fully committed to real solutions to gun violence in our community. Our children’s lives depend on all of us acting with urgency.”

Milwaukee Police are asking anyone with information to contact the department at (414) 935-7360 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or through the P3 Tips app.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip