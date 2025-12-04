12-year-old placed on temporary hold after allegedly taking 4-year-old

MILWAUKEE — A 12-year-old girl who allegedly took her 4-year-old brother from their guardians was placed on a 48-hour hold in a juvenile detention center after a judge found probable cause that she may be a danger to herself or others.

A missing child alert was issued Wednesday morning after the siblings disappeared from their home near 5th and Locust Tuesday night. Dante Phillips, who lives with the children's guardian, told TMJ4 he was "ambushed" by the girl and that she was armed at the time.

The 12-year-old appeared in juvenile court Thursday afternoon on a petition alleging one count of battery of a law enforcement officer. Assistant District Attorney Anthony Moore told the court the state was not yet prepared to file formal charges and that additional investigation was needed, including whether a firearm was involved.

Defense attorneys said the girl acted to protect herself and her younger brother, denied she was dangerous, and asked that she be placed with a family member.

The Department of Children and Family Services is investigating allegations of abuse made against the children’s caretakers. DCFS told the court it has not identified a safe placement and recommended the youth remain in detention because of reported abuse and concerns that, given recent events, she might not stay at a relative’s home if released.

ADA Moore told the court that taking a 4-year-old from a home late at night without adult supervision could place the child at risk and that there is probable cause to support the court’s safety finding.

The juvenile was placed on a 48-hour hold while DCFS continues its placement search and investigators pursue outstanding questions. Her next hearing is scheduled for Monday, Dec. 8.

