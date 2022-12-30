Young man and woman found dead in car from gunshot wounds in South Milwaukee

SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. — An 18-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl were found dead in a vehicle in South Milwaukee late Thursday night, according to police.

South Milwaukee Police said in a statement Friday morning that officers were called to 5th Avenue and Bay Heights Road after witnesses found two unconscious people inside a vehicle.

Officers learned the two had been shot and were now dead.

South Milwaukee PD and the state crime lab are working to gather evidence. No suspects are in custody.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

