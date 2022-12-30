Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Young man and woman found dead in car from gunshot wounds in South Milwaukee

Officers were called to 5th Avenue and Bay Heights Road after witnesses found two unconscious people inside a vehicle.
Young man and woman found dead in car from gunshot wounds in South Milwaukee
Capture.PNG
Posted at 8:55 AM, Dec 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-30 10:09:07-05

SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. — An 18-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl were found dead in a vehicle in South Milwaukee late Thursday night, according to police.

South Milwaukee Police said in a statement Friday morning that officers were called to 5th Avenue and Bay Heights Road after witnesses found two unconscious people inside a vehicle.

Officers learned the two had been shot and were now dead.

South Milwaukee PD and the state crime lab are working to gather evidence. No suspects are in custody.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Home 4 the Holidays 480X360.png

Support our annual 'Home 4 the Holidays' food drive