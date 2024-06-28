'You shouldn't be driving': Board Chair for the Epilepsy Foundation of Wisconsin reacts to deadly crash

VERONA, Wi — A 49-year-old man accused of killing two people in a crash in Pewaukee Wednesday told investigators he "blacked out" while driving due to his epilepsy, a criminal complaint says.

A woman near Madison knows how serious it is to stay off the roads when your Epilepsy isn't under control.

Sarah Carlson serves as Board Chair for the Epilepsy Foundation of Wisconsin.

"The hardest part is losing your driver’s license,” Carlson said to TMJ4’s Megan Lee.

She said it wasn’t the actual seizures, the brain surgery, the medications, and everything else that came with the Epilepsy diagnosis.

“I spent a good twelve-plus years controlled by this condition,” Carlson said.

It was the freedom of driving that was taken away from her that hurt the most.

“I lost my license and wasn't driving for five years,” she explained.

Carlson’s seizures started when she was thirty-eight years old as a morning news anchor in Madison. She even had a seizure on air.

"Having epilepsy when you can't control your seizures is like being controlled by epilepsy. It ran my life,” Carlson said.

It was about four years ago when she turned the corner and found medications that work for her.

"Being free from it now is like having the freedom I never expected that I could have,” Carlson explained.

Now that she has her seizures under control, she has her license back. Driving is something Carlson doesn’t take lightly.

"Consciousness is the key. So, if you lose consciousness, you're putting your life at risk and more importantly other people’s lives at risk,” she explained.

When Carlson heard about the deadly crash in Pewaukee her heart broke.

"I did read that the driver wasn't supposed to be driving and it makes me so sad and disappointed,” she said.

The criminal complaint says the driver "blacked out" while driving due to his epilepsy.

"It's your job with your doctor to stay in touch and if a medication isn't working tell the doctor 'hey this isn't working, we have to change something.' And until that's changed, you shouldn't be driving,” Carlson explained.

She now works to connect people with resources as the board chair of the Epilepsy Foundation of Wisconsin.

"Don't give up hope. I know that sounds super cheesy, but I mean it because I had twelve years of oh you might be one of those people who deals with in forever,” Carlson said.

If you or someone you know is dealing with Epilepsy, click this link here for resources in Wisconsin.

