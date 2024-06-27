49-year-old man with epilepsy 'blacked out' while driving in crash that killed 2 in Pewaukee, complaint says

PEWAUKEE, Wis. — A 49-year-old man accused of killing two people in a crash in Pewaukee Wednesday told investigators he "blacked out" while driving due to his epilepsy, a criminal complaint says.

Both a construction worker and another driver were killed in Wednesday's crash, which happened near Pewaukee Rd. and Capitol Dr.

Jade M. Moen has been charged with two counts of first degree reckless homicide, first degree reckless injury, two counts of knowingly operating a motor vehicle without a valid license causing death, first degree recklessly endangering safety, and knowingly operating a motor vehicle without a valid license causing great bodily harm.

Watch: Waukesha man says his family was affected by Wednesday crash in Pewaukee:

Waukesha man working similar job as those in deadly construction crash, when his family is hit

According to the criminal complaint, Moen told investigators at the scene that he was driving westbound on Capitol Dr. when he blacked out and inadvertently caused the crash.

Moen first rear-ended another driver, then continued driving and hit two construction workers. Witnesses estimated Moen's speed at about 30 miles per hour when he hit the driver, and as fast as 60-80 miles per hour by the time he hit the construction workers.

Moen provided two different forms of ID to investigators, one that was marked "VOID" and one that had "Not a Driver's License" written on it. Driving records show that Moen's license was "surrendered indefinitely" as of August 29, 2023 and was not valid, according to the complaint.

Later at a hospital, Moen told investigators that he has had seizures since 2010, and takes medication for his epilepsy twice a day. Moen's wife also later admitted to investigators that Moen has had seizures while driving in the past.

If convicted of all charges, Moen faces a total of 173 years in prison.

