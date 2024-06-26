Watch Now
Large police presence near Pewaukee Road and Capitol Drive in Pewaukee

TMJ4, Rebecca Klopf
Three construction workers hit at Pewaukee Road and Capitol Drive, according to police and fire sources.
Posted at 11:14 AM, Jun 26, 2024

There is a large police presence at the intersection of Pewaukee Road and Capitol Drive in Pewaukee.

That's near the Pewaukee Froedtert Community Hospital.

TMJ4 has crews at the scene who are working to learn more. Rebecca Klopf sent us a picture of this green truck that appears to have crashed into the side of the road. She says investigators are looking it over now.

Green truck at the scene of heavy police presence in Waukesha County
We will bring you updates on air and online as they become available.

