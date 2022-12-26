Woman who died in crash on I-894 near National Ave. identified

MILWAUKEE — The woman who died in Friday's crash on I-894 near National Avenue was identified by family as Xuan Nguyen Rollmann. Family says she went by "Mimi."

Rollmann was killed and another was hurt during the crash. In a news release, deputies say the drivers of two vehicles were involved in a crash and pulled over. That's when a third vehicle pulled over, and the driver of that third vehicle got out of their car to check on the other two cars.

One of the drivers involved in the crash had also gotten out of her car.

"Moments later, a fourth vehicle came along and struck the two drivers that had exited their vehicles," a news release from the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office said.

The driver of the third vehicle, who had pulled over to check on the other victims, was injured and taken to a local hospital.

He was identified as off-duty Mequon Firefighter Josh Lipp.

Rollmann, who had previously been involved in the crash, died.

Milwaukee County Sheriff's officials say the driver of the striking vehicle has been arrested for Operating While Suspended-Causing Death.

